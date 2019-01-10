Fleming leads Haddonfield in scoring (18.7 points per game), three-pointers (13) and blocks (24). He scored 33 in a victory over Egg Harbor Township, then put together perhaps the most complete game of his career with 25 points, including a trio of three-pointers, plus seven rebounds, four blocks and three assists in a win over North Jersey Group 4 power Linden in the Seagull Classic on Jan. 5 at Holy Spirit.