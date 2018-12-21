Woodrow Wilson lineman Myles Frazier has a Morgan State offer but is considering other options, according to coach Preston Brown . . . St. Joseph’s Brad Lomax, an All-South Jersey offensive lineman who projects as a rush end or outside linebacker, has an offer from NCAA Division II St. Anselm’s but also has drawn late interest from Sacred Heart . . . Highland punter/kicker Brian Cooey has offers from Maine and Long Island University as well as preferred-walk-on invitations from Rutgers and Penn State. Cooey is going to take his official visits and sign in February, according to Highland coach Brian Leary.