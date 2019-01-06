There were positive signs all over the court for Camden.
There was sophomore Taquon Woodley’s powerful play in the paint. There was sophomore Jerome Brewer’s scoring. There was junior guard Nasir Lett’s strong play off the bench.
Best of all for the Panthers, there was junior Lance Ware’s most impressive performance in a purple-and-gold uniform.
“When Lance plays like that, we can play with anybody,” Camden coach Vic Carstarphen said after his team’s pulse-pounding, 64-59 loss to North Jersey non-public power Patrick School Saturday night at the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School.
The 6-foot-8 Ware generated 15 points with 10 rebounds and three assists as Camden (5-1) pushed Patrick School (6-2) to the limit before a near-capacity crowd that included Maryland assistant coach Matt Brady, a Paul VI graduate, as well as former NBA star Pervis Ellison and basketball power broker William “World Wide Wes” Wesley, a Pennsauken graduate.
Beyond the numbers, Ware played with an intensity that allowed his imposing skill set to shine against top competition.
“I felt engaged,” Ware said. "I know St. Pat’s is a good team. I play for an AAU team out of New York so I know a few of those kids.
“But every game has to be like this. We have to play like this every game. When we play anybody, we have to bring the same intensity."
The 6-foot-6 Woodley collected 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, while the 6-foot-5 Brewer led the Panthers with 16 points.
The 5-foot-10 Lett bounced off the bench to deliver three assists in 11 turnover-free minutes, while also knocking down a three-pointer from the corner that cut Patrick School’s lead to 60-59 with 0:28 on the clock.
Down 62-59, Camden had a chance to tie but an open three-pointer from the corner kicked off the back rim.
“I’m never happy with a loss but I’m happy with the shot my teammate took at the end of the game,” Ware said. “I’ll live and die by that shot.”
Clemson recruit Al-Amir Dawes, a 6-foot-2 guard, led Patrick School with 27 points, including 5-for-6 shooting from beyond the three-point line. The Celtics were 12-for-22 from beyond the arc.
“I saw us grow up,” Carstarphen said. “Sometimes, in a loss, you’ll see some things and you’re like, ‘I’ll take it. We’ll build from this.’”
Carstarphen said the left-handed Ware, who transferred to Camden from Life Center before last season, showed flashes of his immense potential.
“When he’s engaged like that, watch out,” Carstarphen said.
Patrick School 17 18 8 21 -- 64
Camden 16 13 14 16 -- 59
PS: Al-Amir Daes 27, Michael Ramos 9, Alexander Rice 8, Allon Johnson 2, JJ Powell 2, Alejandro Vasquez 16.
C: Lance Ware 15, Ethan Tarte 9, Jerome Brewer 16, Taquon Woodley 14, Nasir Lett 5.