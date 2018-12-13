First team

Baba Ajike, 6-foot-6 senior, Camden Catholic: He averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Non-Public South A champions.

Mike DePersia, 5-11 senior, Haddonfield: He averaged 13.4 points and scored 22 in the state final as Haddonfield won the Group 2 crown.

As a junior, Javon Gordon sparked Delsea to South Jersey Group 3 title.
Akira Suwa / For the Inquirer
As a junior, Javon Gordon sparked Delsea to South Jersey Group 3 title.

Javon Gordon, 5-9 senior, Delsea: He averaged 18.1 points and 3 steals for the South Jersey Group 3 champions.

Marcellus Ross, 6-3 senior, St. Joseph: He averaged 23.1 points and has his sights set on 2,000 career points.

Jahlil White, 6-6 junior, Wildwood Catholic: He’s a dynamic force at both ends of the court with a scholarship offer from Temple.

Second team

Bishop Eustace boys' basketball players Mattia Morini (left), from Italy, and William Humer (right), from Sweden, should make major impacts for the Crusaders this season.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Bishop Eustace boys' basketball players Mattia Morini (left), from Italy, and William Humer (right), from Sweden, should make major impacts for the Crusaders this season.

Mattia Morini, 6-6 senior, Bishop Eustace: He averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Uche Okafor, 6-6 senior, Camden Catholic: He averaged 9.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Wisler Sanon, 6-0 sophomore, Paul VI: He averaged 20 points in his final five games as a freshman and made 6 three-pointers in playoff loss at St. Augustine.

Taj Thweatt, 6-7 junior, Wildwood Catholic: He’s a shot blocker who can run the court and finish on offense and has a scholarship offer from Temple.

Camden’s Lance Ware shoots over Westtown’s Jake Forrester in the third quarter during the Kobe Bryant Boosters Philly.com Play-By-Play Classic last season.
LOU RABITO / Staff
Camden’s Lance Ware shoots over Westtown’s Jake Forrester in the third quarter during the Kobe Bryant Boosters Philly.com Play-By-Play Classic last season.

Lance Ware, 6-9 junior, Camden: He averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds despite battling injuries.

Third team

Nick Cartwright-Atkins, 6-1 senior, Moorestown: He gets to the rim as well as any player in South Jersey.

D.J. Campbell, 6-0 senior, Vineland: He averaged 24.1 points.

Dan Fleming, 6-8 senior, Haddonfield: He averaged 11 points for the state champions.

Rynell Lawrence, 6-1 senior, Millville: He has 1,252 career points.

Josh Wright, 6-0 senior, Cape May Tech: He has 1,792 career points.

All-Newcomer team

Gianmarco Arletti, 6-6 junior, Holy Cross: He’s a transfer from Italy who has court vision, a smooth handle and polished skills.

Jerome Brewer, 6-7 sophomore, Camden: He’s a transfer from West Catholic who can rebound and shoot from distance.

Andrew Delaney (right) St. Augustine Prep and Holy Cross Prep’s Gianmarco Arletti during a recent scrimmage.
Andrew Delaney (right) St. Augustine Prep and Holy Cross Prep’s Gianmarco Arletti during a recent scrimmage.

Andrew Delaney, 6-7 senior, St. Augustine: He’s a transfer from Blair Academy and an Adelphi recruit.

Will Humer, 6-7 sophomore, Bishop Eustace: He’s a transfer from Sweden who should make a major impact for the Crusaders.

Alanas Urbonas, 6-7 junior, St. Joseph: He’s a talented Lithuanian who spent last season at Ontario Prep in Canada.

TaQuan Woodley, 6-7 sophomore, Camden: He had 8 points and 7 rebounds for Neumann-Goretti in last year’s Pa. state-final victory.

Honorable mention

Malik Bailey, 6-10 senior, St. Joseph; Aiden Blake, 6-3 senior, Haddonfield; Brian Burns, 6-1 senior, Haddon Twp.; T.J. Carter, 5-10 senior, Woodbury; Ben Cerrato, 6-6 junior, Haddonfield; Connor Deveney, 6-3 senior, Shawnee; Anthony DiCaro, 6-3 senior, Cherokee; Carl Gibson, 6-0 senior, Cherry Hill East; Jalen Freeman, 6-1 senior, Pleasantville; Hartnell Haye, 6-4 senior, Paul VI: Jamar Johnson, 5-10 junior, Penns Grove; Sahmir Jones, 6-2 senior, Pleasantville; Tyshon Judge, 6-3 senior, Paul VI; Justin McNichols, 6-6 junior, Clearview; Marcus Randolph, 6-3 sophomore, Willingboro; Conor Regan, 6-4 senior, Gloucester Catholic; Jordan Martin, 6-2 junior, Bordentown; Joey Sacco, 5-10 senior, Ocean City; Charles Solomon, 6-5 senior, St. Augustine; Ethan Tarte, 6-1 senior, Camden; Zion Teague, 6-8 senior, Atlantic City; Jacob Valeus, 6-6 senior, Pleasantville; D.J. Woodbury, 6-1 junior, Burlington City; Jagger Zrada, 5-10 senior, Moorestown;