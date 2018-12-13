Baba Ajike, 6-foot-6 senior, Camden Catholic: He averaged 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Non-Public South A champions.
Mike DePersia, 5-11 senior, Haddonfield: He averaged 13.4 points and scored 22 in the state final as Haddonfield won the Group 2 crown.
Javon Gordon, 5-9 senior, Delsea: He averaged 18.1 points and 3 steals for the South Jersey Group 3 champions.
Marcellus Ross, 6-3 senior, St. Joseph: He averaged 23.1 points and has his sights set on 2,000 career points.
Jahlil White, 6-6 junior, Wildwood Catholic: He’s a dynamic force at both ends of the court with a scholarship offer from Temple.
Mattia Morini, 6-6 senior, Bishop Eustace: He averaged 14 points and 8 rebounds.
Uche Okafor, 6-6 senior, Camden Catholic: He averaged 9.4 points and 8.5 rebounds.
Wisler Sanon, 6-0 sophomore, Paul VI: He averaged 20 points in his final five games as a freshman and made 6 three-pointers in playoff loss at St. Augustine.
Taj Thweatt, 6-7 junior, Wildwood Catholic: He’s a shot blocker who can run the court and finish on offense and has a scholarship offer from Temple.
Lance Ware, 6-9 junior, Camden: He averaged 11 points and 7 rebounds despite battling injuries.
Nick Cartwright-Atkins, 6-1 senior, Moorestown: He gets to the rim as well as any player in South Jersey.
D.J. Campbell, 6-0 senior, Vineland: He averaged 24.1 points.
Dan Fleming, 6-8 senior, Haddonfield: He averaged 11 points for the state champions.
Rynell Lawrence, 6-1 senior, Millville: He has 1,252 career points.
Josh Wright, 6-0 senior, Cape May Tech: He has 1,792 career points.
Gianmarco Arletti, 6-6 junior, Holy Cross: He’s a transfer from Italy who has court vision, a smooth handle and polished skills.
Jerome Brewer, 6-7 sophomore, Camden: He’s a transfer from West Catholic who can rebound and shoot from distance.
Andrew Delaney, 6-7 senior, St. Augustine: He’s a transfer from Blair Academy and an Adelphi recruit.
Will Humer, 6-7 sophomore, Bishop Eustace: He’s a transfer from Sweden who should make a major impact for the Crusaders.
Alanas Urbonas, 6-7 junior, St. Joseph: He’s a talented Lithuanian who spent last season at Ontario Prep in Canada.
TaQuan Woodley, 6-7 sophomore, Camden: He had 8 points and 7 rebounds for Neumann-Goretti in last year’s Pa. state-final victory.
Malik Bailey, 6-10 senior, St. Joseph; Aiden Blake, 6-3 senior, Haddonfield; Brian Burns, 6-1 senior, Haddon Twp.; T.J. Carter, 5-10 senior, Woodbury; Ben Cerrato, 6-6 junior, Haddonfield; Connor Deveney, 6-3 senior, Shawnee; Anthony DiCaro, 6-3 senior, Cherokee; Carl Gibson, 6-0 senior, Cherry Hill East; Jalen Freeman, 6-1 senior, Pleasantville; Hartnell Haye, 6-4 senior, Paul VI: Jamar Johnson, 5-10 junior, Penns Grove; Sahmir Jones, 6-2 senior, Pleasantville; Tyshon Judge, 6-3 senior, Paul VI; Justin McNichols, 6-6 junior, Clearview; Marcus Randolph, 6-3 sophomore, Willingboro; Conor Regan, 6-4 senior, Gloucester Catholic; Jordan Martin, 6-2 junior, Bordentown; Joey Sacco, 5-10 senior, Ocean City; Charles Solomon, 6-5 senior, St. Augustine; Ethan Tarte, 6-1 senior, Camden; Zion Teague, 6-8 senior, Atlantic City; Jacob Valeus, 6-6 senior, Pleasantville; D.J. Woodbury, 6-1 junior, Burlington City; Jagger Zrada, 5-10 senior, Moorestown;