Remember the name Fran Belibi.
Belibi, a standout basketball player from the suburbs of Denver, is going viral after video of her nailing a one-handed dunk made its way onto the internet Wednesday night.
Belibi, a 6-1 senior, scored 32 points in Regis Jesuit’s win over Grandview — a rematch of Colorado’s Class 5A state title game last season.
If you think all that is impressive, consider this: Belibi isn’t new to dunking. She became the first girl to dunk in a Colorado high school game when she hammered one home during her sophomore year in February 2017.
Belibi is, according to ESPN, the 23rd-best prospect in the country and the No. 3 forward. She’s also won two gold medals with USA Basketball.
And lucky for basketball fans everywhere, you’ll be able to follow Belibi’s exploits at the next level: She’s committed to attend Stanford, which, at the moment, has brought in the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation for 2019 — behind Philly native Dawn Staley and South Carolina. According to the Washington Post, she was picking between schools like Notre Dame, Harvard and Princeton.
More incredibly, Belibi didn’t start playing basketball until she was a freshman in high school, according to the Post. And she has no plans on pursuing a career in professional basketball once she finishes at Stanford — she wants to follow in her parents' footsteps and become a doctor.
“I want to be a doctor — I’ve seen how that can impact people’s lives,” she told the Denver Post earlier this year. “I feel like I have more of a calling towards that, as compared to playing basketball for a long time.”
But for now, Belibi is embracing her position as a role model for girls everywhere — with a platform that’s easy to get behind.
“Sometimes it hits me, because I’ll be walking around somewhere and someone I’ve never met starts talking to me about basketball,” Belibi said. “But it’s a good platform to have because it helps empower kids to play. Hopefully, when you see someone dunk, you go out and try it too so we can get some more girls dunking in our sport.”
Belibi got shoutouts on social media from places like ESPN and former stars like Rex Chapman.