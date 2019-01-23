”Our family has values and beliefs about sexual health and safety.” Parents also may assume that their kids know more about sexuality and related issues than they actually do. An important national study found that parents overestimate the amount of sex information their children get in school and underestimate the value kids place on their parents' opinions about sexuality. Accurate information about all body parts, what they do, and how they work is a key protective factor in preventing sexual victimization, in either the real or virtual world.