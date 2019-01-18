Some pumps are more powerful than others. You will want to set the suction on your pump to the lowest vacuum level that will help let down milk. Sometimes though that suction needs to be high, and some pumps might not have that ability. There are also pumps that focus on more than just suction power and will vary how fast or slow they move the nipple in and out of the flange or plastic nipple cover. This can help mimic the suck of an infant and some find it useful to have that variation in movement. Again if you crave efficiency, focusing on fewer parts to disassemble and wash may be the way to go.