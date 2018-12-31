Imagine starting a business and telling yourself on day one that you needed to make a million dollars a year in profits. That would be pretty daunting, and it would most likely cause you to burn out quickly. It's ok to dream big, but it's also important to keep your goal realistic so there isn't an overwhelming feeling of constant underachievement. When it comes to weight loss, try to set a goal that is both realistic and healthy. Instead of trying to drop 20 pounds in the first month, try setting a weight loss goal that you have a better chance of achieving so you stick with it longer. A healthy amount of weight loss can vary depending on your current weight, so speak to a professional for advice.