3. Investigators showed a direct correlation between the specific kinds of carbohydrates we eat and mortality. The human body treats sugar, processed foods, and white flour products (such as bagels, pasta and rice) the same way. Called “simple” carbohydrates, they can lead to inflammation, elevated triglycerides, and according to this most recent study, an increased chance of dying from a heart problem. Both high-carb diets and low-carb diets were associated with increased mortality, and the lowest risk was seen with carbs at 50 percent to 55 percent of calories. Your takeaway: White flour and sugar are just as bad for you as you’ve heard.