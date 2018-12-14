Stews and soups with lots of delicious vegetables can help keep warm and are often the healthiest choices. Cooking does not necessarily have to be a chore, either. Getting kids actively involved in the process encourages them to try and hopefully enjoy the finished product. The benefit of cooking in your own kitchen is that you know exactly what goes into the meal. Be sure to make sure kids have veggies and fruit for every meal, if possible—five servings per day is the goal.