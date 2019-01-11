The meal you provide does not need to photograph well or win awards, nor does even have to please everyone. Ellyn Satter, the godmother of family feeding, says to be considerate of your children’s preferences without catering to them. If we offer kids only what we know they’ll eat, then we deny them the opportunity to be exposed to new and different foods. With all the work involved to get a meal on the table, it’s ok to make things you love and hopefully, the rest of the family will follow suit.