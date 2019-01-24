Half of the 12 people who came back from Tijuana with confirmed cases were hospitalized once they returned home to Arkansas, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Texas, Washington state and West Virginia, according to CDC officials. Most people had weight-loss surgery. Eight had surgery at Grand View Hospital. The remainder had surgery at other Tijuana clinics the CDC did not identify. The CDC is investigating two additional cases. Most of the patients were women in their 30s and 40s and had surgeries between August and December, the officials said.