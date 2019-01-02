I began telling my friends and family about my newly minted half-sack status. There were jokes -- including my 87-year-old grandfather sending me a Wiffle ball in the mail to “help replace what I was missing -- and comparisons to Lance Armstrong, who needed the same surgery. But, the conversations eventually led where I wanted them to go. Men asked about how to do a self-exam. Women reported that they would be paying more careful attention to their significant others’ testicles.