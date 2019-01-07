In 2017, I moved from Los Angeles from Philadelphia in my second trimester of pregnancy. During that time, I bought a house, started a new job and worked to get in enough shifts to justify my maternity leave. The hardest part of that year wasn’t even labor, it was going back into the labor force with a 3-month-old who would wake three to five times a night. I thought working nights and weekends during my medical training would prepare for me this, but the sheer exhaustion from sleeping no more than a few hours at a time took its toll. Being at work felt emotional and trying at times. It’s no wonder that postpartum depression effects 15 to 20 percent of new moms. The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends screening at 1, 2, 4 and 6 months out from delivery.