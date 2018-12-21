Consume the right fats. Consuming healthy fats helps lay the foundation for healthy brain development. Healthy fats are found in nuts and seeds, as well as sardines and avocados. Organic and cold-pressed nut and seed oils, such as avocado, flax, hemp, or pumpkin, are perfect for drizzling on foods, but do not cook with them, as heat damages their cellular structure, making them less healthy. Vegetable oils (soy, canola, peanut, margarine, etc.) have no place in a brain-healthy lifestyle because they’ve been processed at high heat and thus are oxidized and harmful to our cells.