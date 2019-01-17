Drug costs have come under fire in recent years, as prices outpace wages and inflation. Per-person drug spending shot up 45 percent from 2005 to 2015, to an average of $1,000 for each adult and child in the U.S., according to research by the Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit that researches health-care issues, a nonprofit that researches health-care issues. At the same time, with insurance coverage growing skimpier, patients are paying a greater share of drug costs out of pocket, and are increasingly skipping or stretching medications because they can’t pay.