Bowles, 36, recently returned to Philadelphia from a postdoctorate position at the University of California at San Diego. She has begun her work with Safehouse, which is in the process of raising funds and finding a site for a place where people can use drugs they bring in with them under medical supervision. She spoke with the Inquirer and Daily News about her passion for helping people in addiction, and why she believes that sometimes can mean helping them to delay detox and recovery. Here is a portion of that conversation.