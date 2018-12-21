There is no plot. FaceAge is impressionistic and inconclusive, an opportunity to inhabit a vulnerable space in your own way. Whether it combats ageism is open for debate. No one in the film, young or old, seems happy about physical signs of aging. A man in his 80s says he wishes people knew he still feels young inside. What is most striking is that young and old both feel insecure about their physical appearance, that both are kind and supportive in moments of real human connection that transcend age. The beauty of the questions is that they call for mature, emotionally brave answers, and the carefully chosen subjects do their best to deliver. The responses viewers see are kind and curious, perhaps not 100 percent honest but also not patronizing.