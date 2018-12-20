The research, led by Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, analyzed the medical records of more than 500,000 children aged 2 to 17 using the resources of PEDSnet, a network that conducts research and clinical trials across large children’s health systems. In their analysis, researchers found that asthma diagnoses among children with obesity were significantly higher than in children of normal weight and that about one-quarter of new asthma cases in obese children are directly linked to obesity.