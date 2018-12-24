In 2018, the city turned its full attention to long-neglected Kensington, the epicenter of the epidemic. Now, advocates and city officials say, they must reach people whose addictions are less apparent — but no less deadly. Three-fourths of the city’s fatal overdoses in 2017 occurred in private homes, and there’s no reason to think that will change much when the 2018 data come in. Neighborhoods like South Philadelphia, where the overdose rate skyrocketed but where addiction is rarely seen or spoken of in public, have almost no resources to help those in addiction.