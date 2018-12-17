After Trish Kinkle and her husband, Bill, spoke up in favor of supervised-injection sites at a Kensington town hall meeting this spring, they agreed to speak to the Inquirer and Daily News for a story about how families navigate addiction and recovery. Bill, a former nurse and paramedic who grew up in Kensington, met Trish when he was a year and a half into recovery from heroin addiction, which had left him homeless for three years. Then, years into recovery, with three young kids, a tight budget, and a demanding work schedule, Bill relapsed in 2016. He and Trish spoke about how they made it through, and how Trish made the decision to stay with her husband as he fought to get clean again. Bill’s been in recovery for more than a year now.