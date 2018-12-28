Patrick Donahue, a string-bass player for the Durning string band, carries his instrument with a wide strap like the ones movers use to lift a refrigerator. This year, he is thinking of adding a back brace to distribute the weight better -- likely to be useful when the big wooden instrument catches a gust of wind from a side street. And because his string-plucking fingers have not developed heavy calluses, he protects them with layers of medical tape “to keep from taking the skin off.”