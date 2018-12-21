GI symptoms range from mild to severe, with some infected patients having no symptoms. The classic patient has large amounts of watery diarrhea lasting a few days accompanied by vomiting and muscle cramps. Diarrhea can be quite severe, leading to dehydration, acidosis, and potassium and sodium imbalance. Symptoms can start as early as two hours after exposure or up to five days later. The patient may develop wrinkled, cold, bluish skin of the face, hands and feet, and sunken eyes.