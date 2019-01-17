After careful questioning, we learned that roasting is a pretty common practice in elementary school. Rather than a good natured ribbing, this kind of roasting is far more mean-spirited. Two students go back and forth hurling insults, while other students stand around and applaud what they consider a really good one. The kids dread being the one picked for roasting, and the process, while in the name of “fun,” has reached the level of harassment and bullying.