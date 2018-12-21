Rock Salts: There are various form of salts that are sprinkled on the road for melting ice. The most common salt is sodium chloride, and others include potassium chloride, calcium chloride, or magnesium chloride. One or two pebbles of these salts are unlikely to cause harm, but large amounts can cause significant tissue irritation. If children or pets come into contact with these salts, wash the exposed skin (or paws) immediately with a plenty of water and monitor for skin irritation.