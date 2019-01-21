The promising results indicated that since the introduction of the HPV 4-valent and HPV 9-valent vaccines (4-types and 9-types of HPV respectively), there has been a significant decrease in the various covered strains infection rates. Also, prevalence of these same types of HPV have also decreased in women who were not vaccinated. More specifically, the HPV-4 vaccine showed a decrease of 80 percent in various strains for the vaccinated, and prevalence of these same types of HPV also decreased by 40 percent in women who were not vaccinated—implying a herd immunity.