With the support of my fellow stroke survivors and the help of my stroke coordinator, I relearned how to walk, speak and resume daily activities. I truly owe my successful recovery to my time spent at these stroke support-group meetings. The program focuses on the importance of giving survivors a voice, letting us lead conversations and decide meeting agendas. Since I joined four years ago, the group has evolved to touch on topics beyond the basics of stroke recovery. Lynn brings in neurologists, cardiologists and other doctors and specialists to talk to us. We learn how stroke affects our body and mind; we learn how to deal with anxiety and depression, and we set long-term goals for our recovery.