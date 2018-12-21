Know it is okay to say no. The holidays are filled with a never-ending list of responsibilities and events. When you’re dealing with grief, you are already burning the candle at both ends: one to sustain yourself in everyday activities like work, grocery shopping, caring for your family; the other to manage the sadness, anger, anxiety you feel over the loss of your loved one. There is VERY little wick left to burn for anything else, including that office holiday party that you really don’t want to go to. Give yourself the allowance to say no to any activities that you just don’t feel up for. Even holiday shopping can wait another day.