Could your body use a cleanse? The holidays can be draining. After a month of mingling, jingling and Kris Kringle-ing, your body is begging you for a detox from the greasy grub, candy-like cocktails and never ending nights.
It’s time to exercise the holiday spirit from your system. The following cleansing circuit stimulates circulation, soothes tight, tired muscles, calms the mind, flushes toxins and brings your body back to life. Feel recharged and rejuvenated by repeating this routine three times.
Breathe Easy, 25 deep breaths
- Begin by sitting on a mat or carpeted floor. Position the legs into a diamond shape and press the bottoms of your feet together.
- Slowly lower your torso to the floor. Rest your arms, palms down, at the sides of your body. Protect your spine by pushing your lower back into the floor rather than arching at the base.
- Take 25 slow, calming breaths from this position.
Confident Cobra, 10 repetitions
- From a prone position, place your hands on either side of your chest, keeping your elbows tucked close to your body.
- Inhale fully as you push through your palms, lifting your torso until there is a slight stretch in your abdomen. Keep your neck relaxed and gaze forward. For those with sensitive lower backs, push through your forearms rather than palms for a softer stretch.
- Hold for five counts then release, bringing your chest back down to the floor. Repeat 10 times.
Healthy Hip Hinge, 20 second hold per side
- Begin on all fours and bring your right leg in front of your body so your ankle is positioned between the left side of your hip and left hand.
- Slide your left leg back into an extended stance and gently push your weight forward to stretch your hip. Keep your hips square throughout this pose and hold for 20 seconds. Repeat on your left leg.
Plank Pulses, 10 per side
- Start by lying on your right side and prop your body weight up on your elbow and forearm. Your shoulder should be aligned below your elbow, feet stacked and your left arm elevated perpendicular to the floor.
- Keep your spine straight and neck neutral as you use your core muscles to lift your hips. Hold for two counts then lower your hips.
- Continue those pulse 10 times then switch sides.
Steady Squat, 10 repetitions
- Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart and toes slightly turned out. Bring your arms overhead and keep them there throughout this exercise.
- Hinge back at your hips to lower your body into a squat position. Your thighs should be parallel with the floor, your bodyweight resting in your heels and your knees not extending past your toes. If you suffer from sore knees or hips, avoid a deep bend by lowering your legs slightly higher than parallel to the floor.
- Hold for five counts then push through your heels to return to the starting pose. Repeat this squat 10 times.
Jump into January with your best foot forward. Make this your healthiest year yet.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt, ACE-CPT, is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach with a focus on movement and mindfulness. To learn more, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.