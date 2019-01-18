Although losing my sight has made me feel like a bird whose wings were clipped just before taking flight, the thrill of cycling down the coast made me feel like I could fly again. This ride showed me that many obstacles in life are mental and often times our physical limits are controlled by our positive or negative self-talk. Through the hills and valleys of California I knew that if I told myself I could finish the ride strong, I would. But I also knew that if I told myself I was too exhausted to complete the ride, I would be correct then too. At points when I was tired and fatigued, I reminded myself that pain is temporary, but quitting lasts forever. I take pride in the fact that I am not a quitter, and like the bike ride, I will conquer this life of blindness with faith, perseverance, and determination.