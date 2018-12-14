Alma and How She Got Her Name (Juana Martinez-Neal) – If you ask her, Alma Sofia Esperanza José Pura Candela has way too many names: six! Alma turns to Daddy for an answer and learns of Sofia, the grandmother who loved books and flowers; Esperanza, the great-grandmother who longed to travel; José, the grandfather who was an artist; and more. As she hears the story of her name, Alma starts to think it might be a perfect fit after all.