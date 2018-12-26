Music: There are two must-have songs. One: It is Well, an old hymn that points to the peace and hope that my faith brings as I think about death. Two: Arise and Be Comforted by Watermark. In any other circumstance, I’d want my husband to sing and play guitar, but I don’t mind if someone else steps in (assuming he outlives me). For the playlist during visitation, please include pop songs I love -- Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and 90s hip-hop with family-friendly lyrics.