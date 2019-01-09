New Jersey health officials have confirmed the first death of a New Jersey child associated with the flu this season.
The unidentified child from central New Jersey, died in late December, the Associated Press reported.
Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal says he is “deeply saddened” for the family, who experienced an “unthinkable loss.”
During last year’s flu season, there were 185 pediatric deaths associated with illness, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
According to the New Jersey Department of Health, flu activity is high all across the state with a total of 439 laboratory-confirmed cases as of Dec 29.
In Pennsylvania, flu activity is categorized as widespread. There have been a total of 6,435 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases, including eight adult deaths from Sept. 30 to Dec. 29, according to the state Health Department.
Health officials say there are still benefits from getting a flu shot since the season may continue for another two months.