The drug helped for many years, but Farrell said he gave up his law practice in 2013 because of his health. Broad-shouldered and 6-foot-1, Farrell said his weight had ballooned to 430 pounds. Compulsive eating, shopping, or gambling can be a side effect of the medication Farrell was taking. He hit a low point and felt increasingly withdrawn. A new doctor switched him to levodopa, which replaces dopamine in the brain. His symptoms improved markedly, he said. He began swimming and using an app that tracks everything he eats. He now feels ready to work again and has started to take new cases. Most involve executive employment agreements.