Over the summer, that same friend dislocated his shoulder cliff diving and was slapped with an emergency room bill of $5,000. He shrugged it off, reasoning that if this was the worst that had happened to him in the past two years, he fared pretty well. In this instance I would have to agree; eHealth insurance data collected from the 2017 open enrollment period showed that premiums cost an average of $378 per month for individual’s without subsidized coverage. So, if my friend had been insured, in two years he would’ve paid $9,072 in premiums alone. This figure doesn’t include copayments, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs not covered by insurance. A net savings of $4,072 is not too shabby.