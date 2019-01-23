Still, the twins’ growth is right on track, and they’re about average in size for their age. Although neither one is walking yet — a milestone normally reached around a year old — Erin’s ability to pull herself to stand against furniture is an encouraging transitional step. Both girls use therapeutic machines designed to help them learn to walk. Abby, whose setback was greater because she got less of the crucial vein, also hangs out in a standing support device that helps put weight on her legs to strengthen her muscles.