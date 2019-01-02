There is plenty of poop to report in this edition of Clean Plates. Philadelphia health inspectors found enough mouse feces, sewage back ups and dirty diapers to last a long time.
Inspectors also encountered black mold, dirty equipment and ice machines, expired food, dead flies, roaming cat and roaches, and an open bowl of beef stomach.
During the month of December, health inspectors closed at least 40 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
2430 N 25th St.
15 violations, 3 serious
Mouse feces was found around pet food in the retail aisle, around food items in the storage shelves, on retail shelving, under bottom shelves, and in the basement and under the slicer; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; gaps and openings were found by the wall to floor junctions behind retail, and storage shelves; debris and clutter accumulation were found in the basement and storage room and behind shelves; there was no sneeze guard around the scale at the deli area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 31.
5133 Baltimore Ave.
2 violations, 1 serious
Prepackaged food were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts, homemade pastry or snacks can not be sold to the public; a person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 31.
1337 W. Rockland St.
7 violations, none serious
A backflow prevention device was not installed on the main water line; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; plastic soda crates were being used for elevation; static dust accumulation was on the vent covers in the toilet room; there was dust and other debris observed along floor perimeters; lights in the beverage refrigerator were not shielded from breakage; there was no adequate lighting in the basement storage area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 31.
2301 Fairmount Ave.
27 violations, 8 serious
There were mouse droppings in the basement; loose rodent bait packets were under the private bar and not stored in a tamper resistant box; there was debris inside of the red wine refrigerator; exterior surfaces of grill were unclean; there were grease-stained ceiling tiles in the food prep area; grease and other debris observed on the walls and floors under and behind cooking equipment; the food safety certified person was handling ready-to-eat cheese with bare hands; the food safety certified person was not ensuring that food employees are following proper warewashing procedure; food employees were not wearing hair restraints; beard restraints; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the basement food prep area; the handwash sink in the private bar area and basement food prep area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; hot water was not available at the handwash sinks in the basement food prep area and basement restroom; drinking ice was uncovered behind the bar and at the server beverage prep station; there was debris accumulation along the junctions in the ice bin behind the main bar; drinking ice in the server beverage prep area was stored on top of the cold plates and not protected from contamination; there was static dust accumulation on shelving and exterior surfaces of equipment in the bar areas, and on light shields in the food prep area; stagnant water was on the floors in the basement food prep area, stairway by warewashing machine, and inside the walk-in cooler.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 28.
106 S 20th St.
18 violations, 8 serious
The person in charge dumped a personal open beverage into the wok on the stove top; a bucket of noodles was prepared in the three compartment warewash sink; an open employee's beverage container was found in a food preparation area; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; two containers of food were stored inside of the ice machine in direct contact with the drink ice; Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat cooked chicken, cut fruit, prepared in the food facility, located in the cold-hold unit, were not date marked; several food items were not held at the proper temperature; the food facility did not have adequate refrigeration equipment/capacity to maintain all refrigerated foods at the proper temperature; cooked chicken, cut fruit, prepared in the food facility, located in the cold-hold unit, was not date marked; food debris was found along floor perimeters of the prep and warewash area; the establishment lacked a garbage grinder or means to recycle such food waste; the establishment lacked adequate equipment for air drying all dishes and utensils.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 28.
5520 Whitaker Ave.
35 violations, 17 serious
Mouse droppings were found on shelves in the beverage preparation area in the room where two ovens are located, roaches were found throughout the facility including on the Kitchen-Aid mixer, meat slicer and a food preparation table, on the door frame and crevices on the ice machine in the main kitchen, on electrical wires that runs from the ceiling to refrigerators, on door hinges, and inside paper towels dispenser in warewash area; dead roaches were found on shelves in the main kitchen, front beverage preparation area, in restroom cabinets, in microwave oven and in the food preparation sink; a cat was found in a rear room; soymilk, cooked rice cakes, sticky rice rice rolls ‚cream cheese and protein filled buns were kept at room temperature in the retail area; an employee was seen drinking iced coffee from an open cup in the food preparation area; hand sanitizers rather than soaps are used to wash hands; handwash sink in the dining room was blocked by a ladder; the handwash sinks in the main kitchen food preparation area were blocked by pans; Duct tapes was used to patch the space between two drain racks above three-bay sink; cardboard was used as floor mats and shelves liners in the food preparation area; a rusty can was used to store knives in the food preparation area; the waste line under handwash sink in the men’s room leaked.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 28.
1625 Chestnut St.
10 violations, 4 serious
Cleaned dishes were found with food debris on them; old and fresh mouse droppings were seen behind the bar cabinets and behind the double oven in the kitchen; fruit flies were in the kitchen; ham, oranges, cheese and hard boiled eggs were held at improper temperatures; loose packets of rodenticides in the cabinet in the bar area, were not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the bar area was empty; the floor tiles in the kitchen were in need of regrouting; the hood filters had an accumulation of static dust and grease; common bowls or food containers without handles were in direct contact with bulk food ingredients.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 28.
2029 S 7th St.
16 violations, 6 serious
The facility did not have hot water in several classrooms and restrooms which preventing proper hand washing; there was one expired container of infant rice cereal in the infant classroom; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the panda classroom was empty; raw beef was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator; there was an accumulation of dust on employee restroom vent cover; two dumpster lids were observed open; acoustic ceiling tiles in the kitchen near the hood were not smooth and easily cleanable; floor/wall coving in the kitchen were not in good repair; foil liners on prep table shelves were not smooth and easily cleanable; chemicals were stored on the same shelf with food in the kitchen and storage area; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 28.
1244 Snyder Ave.
11 violations, 5 serious
Mice feces were on floors in the food preparation area near the perimeters of wall behind refrigerator; a severely dented canned item of Tomato was in prep area; chemical sanitizer was not being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them; the food facility does not have adequate refrigeration equipment/capacity to maintain produce and salads at a proper cold temperature; foods were not completely covered inside refrigerators; common bowls or food containers without handles were in direct contact with bulk food ingredients; the handwash sink in the the food preparation area was blocked by wall and contained utensils; a person in charge with a food safety certificate was not present at all times; debris was found on floors in the basement and food preparation areas; mops were in direct contact with floors and needed to be elevated
The establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 27.
701 W Cumberland St.
21 violations, 9 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the basement; gaps along basement cellar doors and outer opening in the food facility do not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; chicken pastries were held at improper temperatures; the food manager certificate lacks sufficient information and requires certificate number; there was expired baby foods observed in retail area; severely dented, distressed canned items were in retail area; raw bacon was stored above ready-to-eat carrots and sauces in the cold-hold unit; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; working bulk food ingredient storage containers were not labeled with the common name of the food; deli meats and cheeses are opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; the three-bay sink faucet was leaking; there was no mop sink in the facility; there was no backflow prevention device on hose bibb in the basement.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 27.
1525 Wadsworth Ave.
11 violations, 2 serious
German roaches were crawling in food prep sink, harboring between wall and wooded structure in ceiling, and harboring in inoperable ice machine; small blacks flies were harbouring on walls in the kitchen and mop sink area; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of food were not available or readily accessible; there were several defective refrigeration equipment including the display case, walk-in cooler and empty prep unit and ice machine; some grease accumulation was found along the sides of the cooking equipment and on hood filters; the divider between deep fryer and range was not present; water had accumulated under the handsink in front prep area; a large barrel grill was found behind the store; an unapproved toaster and refrigerator were found in the rear storage and food prep area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 27.
401 W Cumberland St.
13 violations, 5 serious
There was no hot water for hand wash sink in food prep area or in the in three-basin warewash sink; spoiled sauces and bottles of pickles marked “refrigerate after opening” were stored in defective cold hold unit; domestic bleach was in warewash area and not sanitizer for “food contact” surfaces; deli meat and cheeses are opened commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the display case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; two chest freezers, electric range, blender and soda crates used for elevation are not approved; unused cold hold unit, griddle and countertop deep fryer were found in the kitchen; the food contact surface of raw wood vegetable bins and some back prep counter surfaces were not smooth, easily cleanable and resistant to pitting, cracking, or scratching; there was no mop sink in the facility.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 27.
4400 City Ave.
12 violations, 5 serious
Dead waterbugs were found under the three compartment sink; a general cleaning was needed throughout the facility due dust, food debris and grease accumulation; mold was found on the nozzles of equipment including the shake, ice, milk, and cappuccino machine; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the hot hold unit , were not date marked; the food safety certified person was not present; uncovered food was found on the prep table and the refrigerator; there were numerous containers of food in the refrigerator that were not properly labeled; an unapproved domestic reach-in freezer was found in the kitchen area; dusty vents were in the bathroom area; the bathroom sink was not properly sealed to the wall.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 27.
2100 Fairmount Ave.
22 violations, 7 serious
Facility is operating in unsanitary conditions with a rodent and fly infestation with visible evidence in the basement, food prep, dining, and warewashing areas; flies were landing on the uncovered pastries in the display case; mouse droppings observed on base of deli meat slicer, along the floor perimeters throughout the dining, basement, and food and beverage prep areas; the food safety certified person was not aware of the reportable foodborne illnesses; an open employee’s beverage container was found in a food preparation area; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; there was inadequate lighting throughout the food prep area; there was an unsealed gap in the ceiling by the exhaust hood; debris/food splatter was on the ceiling in the food prep area; the floor surfaces in the dining area were damaged; the inspector was unable to locate the backflow prevention device.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 27.
3171 Kensington Ave.
11 violations, 3 serious
There was a live roach in the food prep area and a live mouse in the basement; mouse droppings were found along the perimeter of the warewashing area; the food safety certified person was not present; there were dishes and utensils in the handwash sink; there was open rodenticide in the basement; soda crates were used for elevation in the storage area and walk-in cooler were not smooth and easily cleanable; there was ice accumulation in the freezer in the food prep area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 26.
4201 Germantown Ave.
20 violations, 9 serious
There was no hot water available; hot chicken, cold tomatoes, and mayonnaise were not held at the required temperatures; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there was no indirectly drained food prep sink; an employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure; there was no soap immediately available at the handwash sink, and hot water was not used; the food safety certified person was not on site at all times; (tuna salad, cheese, and cooked chicken), located in the display case was not marked with the date it was opened; there were potential rodent harborage areas throughout the facility due to numerous holes and gaps along floor perimeters; the base coving in the food prep area was damaged and peeling from the wall; there were broken/ cracked floor tiles throughout the facility; there were displaced ceiling tiles in retail area; walls in the food prep and rear storage areas were unfinished or in disrepair; there were water stained ceiling tiles observed in the retail area; a hole was found in the wall in the rear storage area; there was no ventilation hood system present.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 24
4240 N Broad St.
5 violations, none serious
The establishment was in operation without food license; the front outer opening in the food facility does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals; beverages were not stored at least six inches above the floor; a general floor cleaning was need in rear area; there was unnecessary clutter in the rear storage area at time of inspection; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; there was unfinished sheet rock walls in use at time of inspection.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 18.
405 S 45th St.
7 violations, 3 serious
Soup was held at an improper temperature; there was visible physical evidence of rodent/insect activity under bar and in the corner where ice machine is located. chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles under the counter; prepackaged pastries food was not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; the three compartment sink was not properly sealed to the wall. No food safety certified person present at facility.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 18.
888 N 26th St.
10 violations, 2 serious
The food safety certified person/ food manager was not present and the food safety certificate had expired in March; the coffee spoon was stored in stagnant, room temperature water; moist wiping cloths were found lying in the food prep area and not stored in sanitizing solution; debris was found along the floor perimeters throughout the food prep area, behind and under equipment; brooms, mops, and dustpans were stored directly on the floor and not elevated on a utility rack; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the food prep area was empty.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 18.
6323 Rising Sun Ave.
12 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings were found on 15 cans of vegetables; five boxes of crackers (two of those boxes were gnawed and mouse droppings were found inside), a box of cereal (gnawed and mouse droppings were in the box), four boxes of cinnamon flakes, and a container of peanut butter; mouse droppings were on food preparation counter in the kitchen, on shelves and cabinets in the kitchen, and in the food storage room; there was a slow drain in the restroom handwash sink; the certified person did not have a city issued certificate; bare concrete floor surface by the restroom was not smooth and easily cleanable; there were no lidded trash can in the employee’s restroom; the handwash sink in the kitchen was clogged; the hot water was not available at the handwash sinks; the person in charge had no knowledge of the foodborne illnesses that need to be reported to the Health Department; the food safety certified person was not initially present.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 14.
1852 Frankford Ave. Bldg. A
6 violations, 3 serious
Soiled diapers observed were being stored in a grocery bag outside and not in a lidded trashcan; there is no hot water at the handwash sink in the restroom and handwash sink by the diapering area; there was no hand washing station for downstairs diapering area; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the diapering area and restroom was empty; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the diapering area; the handwash sink in the diapering area was blocked by strollers and not accessible at all times for employee use; there was debris and insect carcasses on floors in the basement and basement closets; debris and trash were found in the backyard.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 14.
125 Sansom Walk
13 violations, 5 serious
Mouse droppings were found in food, on dining area floors, on dining tables, in storage areas, on food preparation tables, on dishes, in the employee office, behind the bar area, in the kitchen, and in food containers; dead roaches were embedded in a large container of mustard packets; fruit flies and drain flies were throughout the facility; there were chewed containers in the employee office area; sewage backup was seen next to the ice machine; an open bowl of beef stomach with chopsticks for employees was found on top of a food container in the cold holding unit; syrup containers in a display refrigerator were covered in black mold; brown residue was on the interior of the ice dispenser; a large container of shrimp was held at improper temperature; there was a severe plumbing leak at the handwash sink in the food preparation and warewashing areas; knives and cleavers were found with an accumulation of food debris; a rice spoon and an additional utensil were stored in standing water; multiple food employee were smoking next to the front door; raw meat was observed in grocery bags; the grease trap had severe rust penetration with grease visible through holes; old food grease was observed in a uncovered food container on the ground; the outside dumpster area was not maintained and had an accumulation of trash debris on the ground.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 13.
431 South St.
5 violations, 2 serious
Sewage backup was contaminating the floors in the kitchen, food preparation area, and the dining area; mouse droppings were found throughout the facility in the kitchen, food preparation area, and the walk-in box, and next to pizza boxes, on a food preparation tables, and a food scale; fruit flies were seen throughout the kitchen, food preparation area, and the dining area; the outdoor garbage and oil waste area were not well maintained, an old grease barrel was not covered and was collecting cigarette butts and other trash, there was trash and cardboard outside of trash cans or not organized; there was no soap at either of the two handwash sinks in the food preparation and kitchen areas.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 11.
8013 Castor Ave.
7 violations, 2 serious
Mouse droppings were found on an open package of flour in the basement area, along floor perimeters throughout first floor and basement prep area, behind and under equipment, on shelving in the front counter area, along inner surfaces of the unused ice machine in the basement area; prep surfaces had a heavy accumulation of dough and flour; knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges are not easily cleaned and sanitized; paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the basement prep area and front counter area was empty; the walk-in cooler floors were in need of cleaning, there was debris on flooring under rack shelving unit.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 11.
3148 Willits Rd.
15 violations, 2 serious
There was standing sewage water directly behind the rear of the establishment and the person in charge failed to notify the Department of an imminent health hazard and cease operations; mouse droppings were found along the sushi counter shelves and the kitchen floor perimeters; there was uncovered food in the refrigeration unit; non food grade bags and cardboard boxes were used for food storage; there was an open dumpster lid and excessive trash around the dumpster; the floor and walls needed cleaning; the ceiling in the seating area had a loose piece of plaster; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; all shelves, sinks, cooking/refrigerated equipment needed cleaning.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 7.
113 Chestnut St.
21 violations; 4 serious
There was mouse feces on floor perimeters in basement and first floor, on the shelf beneath food prep table where microwave is stored; on shelving unit/rack where disposable containers are stored; bulk grits were stored in a damp utility area; dried food debris was found on the magnetic knife holder in the food prep area; buckets of liquid, wet cardboard and liquid were found on the floor in the basement closet; black residue was on the interior of the ice machine bin on the interior components; food was stored in grocery bags and non-food grade buckets; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; broth/soup prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the beverage refrigerator, was not date marked; a splash-guard is needed between the food prep sink and the garbage grinder sink; a soiled inoperable refrigerator was in the basement food prep area; there was an accumulation of ice and food debris were observed in the chest freezer.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 7.
2916 Tulip St.
11 violations, 2 serious
Dead flies were found on the snack and potato chip shelving; there was expired Gerber Baby Cereal on the retail shelving; there were no paper towels at the restroom hand sink; the handwashing sink located in the rear food preparation area was observed not properly sealed to the adjoining wall with an approved caulk; there was ice build-up in the reach-in freezer located in the food preparation area; an unapproved microwave was in the rear area; there was a food fryer and grill being used in the food preparation area without a commercial hood ventilation system; a cold-holding unit not being used in the food preparation area; cardboard lining was used in the cold unit; a floor cleaning was needed under and around equipment in the food preparation area and basement storage area due to dust, debris, and residue; raw wood storage shelving was found throughout facility; ice build-up was observed in the reach-in freezer located in the food preparation area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 6.
3143 Kensington Ave.
13 violations, none serious
There was one fly in the customer seating area; mouse droppings were on the floor under and around equipment and shelves in several areas including dry storage, soda storage, food preparation, and the basement; sausage was being improperly cooled in the cold hold unit; cakes/desserts in the refrigerator were not properly labeled; there was a pool of water on the floor of the walk-in cooler; several food employees were observed not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints in the food preparation area; a grinder was installed on a wall mounted handwash sink in the food prep area; there were water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer seating area; floor repair was needed throughout the establishment; a floor cleaning was needed under and around equipment throughout the establishment due to dust, debris, residue, and mouse droppings..
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 6.
2824 N Broad St.
6 violations, 1 serious
Food was stored in the toilet room; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sink in the toilet room area was empty; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; there was dust and dirt accumulation on refrigeration equipment; broom and dustpan were not elevated to prevent harborage of rodents and insects; a general floor cleaning was needed throughout facility; the food establishment licensee and operation changes require submission of a Plan Review Application.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 6.
1419 W Courtland St.
6 violations, 1 serious
The inspection revealed a change of ownership.
There was inadequate hot water at the hand sinks in food prep area and in employee toilet room area; small flies were in toilet room; a backflow prevention device was not installed on the main water inlet line; the floor in the children's toilet room needed repair; there were hole/utility pipe penetrations in the children's restroom wall that were not properly sealed; sinks were not properly sealed to wall in toilet room; there were unfinished /opened ceilings found in the food prep and children's classroom areas.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 6.
5701 Cedar Ave.
12 violations, 5 serious
A can of expired chicken salad was found in the deli case; bags of long rolls were stored on top of closed trash can; cleaning products were stored uncovered on a table with seasonings and powder cream, Windex was stored on counter with bread and honey; deli meats, cheeses, seafood salad, and tuna fish located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, were not marked with the date they were opened; a garbage grinder was found on a shallow handwashing sink; an employee did not wash hands between changing tasks; a light was not available in ventilation hood system; a trash receptacle in the food food prep area did not have a lid; unapproved toaster oven, deep freezer and drying rack were found in the food prep area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 6.
3401 Walnut St.
2 violations, 1 serious
The food safety person was not present; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment was not available or readily accessible in reach in freezer equipment.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 5.
1337 W Rockland St.
13 violations, 2 serious
There was a leaking pipe and accumulated liquid residue was found on the basement floor; debris, cobwebs, unused items were found throughout the basement; beverages were stored on soiled/dirty floor areas in the basement; a backflow prevention device was not installed on the main water line; there was no mop/utility sink; bleach and soap were stored over noodles and snacks in the retail area; paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the restroom.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Dec. 4.
5329 Oxford Ave.
2 violations, 1 serious
The facility is in operation without a valid food license; there was no food safety certified person present; further documentation was needed to verify if the food was provided from an approved source.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected on Dec. 4.
520 N Delaware Ave.
17 violations, 9 serious
The hot water heater was not working; sealed plastic containers of mustard were being stored on the floor under the mop rack where they are not protected from water dripping off mops; the interior surface of three-basin sink was not clean to sight and touch; a food safety certified person was not present at beginning of inspection; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; unapproved soda crates, which are not smooth and easily cleanable, were being used as food storage elevation; raw wood shelves are used to store food; unapproved acoustic ceiling tiles were above flood and beverage prep area; there were unsealed gaps and holes in walls by the door frame and in warewash/handwash sinks closet areas; floor/wall juncture base coving was not provided where needed; there were damaged wall surfaces above the three-bay sink.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected on Dec. 4.
2118 Cottman Ave.
9 serious, 3 serious
There was sewage backup from the floor drains in the food preparation area; employees could not use handwash sinks in the kitchen because of the clogged sewer lines; the three-bay sink could not be used due to clogged drain; a bin of chicken in the under counter freezer was not covered; the grease trap under the three-bay sink had an indirect drain connection; the certified person has no city issued certification; there was a backpack found on the same shelf with beverages in the rear food storage area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected on Dec. 4.
6340 Stenton Ave.
4 violations, none serious
Drain/fruit flies were found in the back room; debris was found along floor perimeters in basement; temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of food were not available or readily accessible; there was debris along floor perimeters in basement; the lighting in the basement was inadequate.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 2.
6364 Stenton Ave.
4 violations, none serious
There were drain flies in the basement storage area, the second floor bar and the third floor; the brick interior surfaces of BBQ unit was not in good repair; food temperature measuring devices in the walk-in box were not calibrated and/or functioning properly; holes were found in the floor in the first floor area and under the BBQ oven by the stairway area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected on Dec. 1.
8509 Germantown Ave.
7 violations, 1 serious
There were mouse droppings on basement shelves, old mouse dropping were on the basement floor; there was no sneeze guard for the slicer unit between customer area and slicer machine; deli meats were not labeled; there was tape holding the door of the four-door refrigeration unit; unapproved plastic crates were used for elevation in the retail area; there was an unapproved residential hand sink; the concrete floors in the employee restroom were not sealed.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 1.
1037 S 8th St.
5 violations, none serious
There were mouse droppings in the basement kitchen floor; crates were used as elevation instead of approved food items in the back shed, wooden shelf was used to elevate refrigeration unit in front retail; the hood filters had an accumulation of grease; the facility lacked sanitizer test strips to monitor sanitizer concentration; a domestic deeper freezer and ice machine were in use.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Dec. 1.