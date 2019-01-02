There were mouse droppings in the basement; loose rodent bait packets were under the private bar and not stored in a tamper resistant box; there was debris inside of the red wine refrigerator; exterior surfaces of grill were unclean; there were grease-stained ceiling tiles in the food prep area; grease and other debris observed on the walls and floors under and behind cooking equipment; the food safety certified person was handling ready-to-eat cheese with bare hands; the food safety certified person was not ensuring that food employees are following proper warewashing procedure; food employees were not wearing hair restraints; beard restraints; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the basement food prep area; the handwash sink in the private bar area and basement food prep area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; hot water was not available at the handwash sinks in the basement food prep area and basement restroom; drinking ice was uncovered behind the bar and at the server beverage prep station; there was debris accumulation along the junctions in the ice bin behind the main bar; drinking ice in the server beverage prep area was stored on top of the cold plates and not protected from contamination; there was static dust accumulation on shelving and exterior surfaces of equipment in the bar areas, and on light shields in the food prep area; stagnant water was on the floors in the basement food prep area, stairway by warewashing machine, and inside the walk-in cooler.