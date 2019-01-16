A roach egg casing was found on the counter under the coffee urn in the kitchen area; a live roach was crawling on the interior surface of the food prep sink and another on the floor under the food prep sink in the kitchen area; dead roaches are observed on the counter behind the large coffee urn; mouse droppings were found under the counter in the front sushi prep area and a long the perimeter of the kitchen floor; there was grease accumulation around the fryer in the prep area; the interior surface of the rice cooker in the front sushi prep area, the floor mixer and 3-basin sink, were not clean to sight and touch; food debris was found on several clean plates on the lower shelves in the kitchen area; raw eggs, a container of peas, several containers of beef, several containers of chicken, container of cooked chicken and container of cooked pork were not held at a proper temperature; a bottle of pink soap was stored on the lower shelf with uncovered spices/seasoning in the kitchen area near cooking equipment; black particles were found on the interior surface of two separate ice bins in the KTV bar area; an uncontained bait block of rodenticide was in the basement stairwell area; the establishment was using crates for elevation; a domestic mini refrigerator was in the sushi bar area.