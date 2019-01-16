Breast milk isn’t what one would expect to find in a restaurant refrigerator, but Philadelphia food inspectors sure did.
Dead mice, dirty food slicers, a dog in the dining area, and a fruit fly on a donut, also caught their attention. There were some notable names in this round of Clean Plates including a center city Dairy Queen, Dunkin Donuts, Shiroi Hana, Brigantessa and The Independent Hotel.
From Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, health inspectors closed at least 31 facilities for various violations.
Inspectors visit nearly 1,000 eateries and food retailers every two weeks. Each inspection is generally regarded as a snapshot in time, and not necessarily a reflection of day-to-day conditions. Most violations were corrected immediately in the presence of an inspector.
A list of eateries that were closed follows:
5940 Market St.
1 violation, 1 serious
A food safety certified person was not present during the inspection
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan 15.
263 S 60th St.
1 violation, 1 serious
The person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 15.
1362 Unity St.
16 violations 3 serious
The hot food operation had not been approved; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; a sign to remind employees to wash their hands was not available at the hand wash sink in the food prep area; chicken/beef patties were being held at temperatures required in the hot-hold unit; cardboard boxes storing potatoes in the retail area were not smooth and easily cleanable; unapproved domestic freezer, griddle, fryer, hot-hold unit, microwave and toaster oven were found; unapproved soda crates were being used for elevation/storage; cutting boards were discolored and had deep scratches/scoring not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitization; floor cleaning was needed in the food preparation area and around the perimeter of the whole facility.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan 15.
222 S 15th St.
22 violations, 9 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the laundry room, basement, on shelving, retail bags, wrapped dishware, on food containers and on shelving behind the sushi bar; a food employee was seen touching ready-to-eat food such as putting on garnishes and making sushi with his bare hands; there was no sign or poster posted at several handwash sinks in the facility to remind food employees to wash their hands; a food employee was seen dumping liquid from a pan and placing the pan in the handsink; employee personal items, including eye drops and band aids, were found scattered throughout the facility in food preparation areas; black residue, pink slime observed on the interior of the ice machine; the food facility person in charge was not able to produce records showing the raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish had been frozen as required in the PA Food Code before service; fish, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk in, was not date marked; there was no mop sink; the sub pump did not have a lid; there was a condensation line draining into the handsink.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 14.
5041 Torresdale Ave.
28 violations, five serious
There was visible physical evidence of rodent and insect activity; metal cans were being reused for food storage; the handwashing sink in kitchen area had a missing pipe and toilet room sink was not working; the paper towel dispenser at the handwash sinks in the toilet room and kitchen area were empty; the knives/cleavers stored on magnetic racks and wedged between table surfaces were not clean to sight and touch; garlic in oil was at the inappropriate temperature; light fixtures under mechanical hood had live roaches within them; mouse feces were found on shelving surfaces throughout the facility; the reach-in freezer rubber gaskets had food residue accumulation; there was a heavy food residue accumulation along floor perimeters and walk-in cooler; a heavy grease accumulation/food residue accumulation was found on the side of cooking equipment; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; the inspection revealed a change of ownership; dumpsters may not be used for the disposal of grindable garbage; there was an unapproved shed, used to store dry food items and bulk food ingredients, built onto the back of the establishment.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 14.
1735 W Butler St.
10 violations. 2 serious
A live mouse, a dead mouse, were found. a large volume of mouse droppings were along floor perimeters throughout establishment and all throughout shelves in the retail area; expired baby cereal and severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items were found on the retail area shelving; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat cheese, located in the deli display, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allow for effective cleaning and sanitizing; barewood shelving found in the rear storage area; cardboard was lining the shelving in the retail area; aluminum foil was lining the shelf in the food prep area and inside the display case.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 14.
304 S 52nd St.
19 violations, 4 serious
Leaky faucet observed ah the warewashing sink; the garbage grinder was leaking; linens were improperly laundered; the walk-in cooler was inoperable; the Pepsi refrigerator was used for storage; the reach-in freezer was in need of repair; the microwave handle was missing; food was stored directly in plastic shopping bags in the basement reach-in freezer; a cell phone was found on a cutting board at cold-holding unit; hand soap was found at the food preparation sink; the food safety certified person could not demonstrate knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms; floors in the toilet room, food preparation area and basement area were in need of cleaning.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 24 hours. Inspected Jan. 11.
2768 N 22nd St.
20 violations, 8 serious
Employee breast milk was found in refrigerator in food prep area; large volume of mouse droppings found in the food prep and retail area; pastelillos were held at an improper temperature; slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; food debris and grease were found along floor perimeters in food prep area under and behind cooking equipment; there was no food safety certified person at the facility; food employee did not follow proper handwash procedures; the handwash sink in the restroom and food prep area did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; there was food debris and grease along floor perimeters in food prep area under and behind cooking equipment; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; clutter was found throughout basement area following work done on the pipes.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan 11.
1520 E. Passyunk Ave.
18 violations, 4 serious
Mouse droppings were found along floor perimeters in the upstairs preparation area, the basement preparation area, ware washing area, liquor closet, and bar area; the can opener had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces; there was mold inside the bar area beverage holster; an employee was eating food in the bar area while wrapping silverware; an open employee's beverage container was found in the ware washing area; the toilet room door in upstairs dining area was not fully self-closing; there were soiled linen shelf liners in the bar area; cardboard shelf liners were found in the liquor closet.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 10.
2701 N 5th St.
13 violations, 5 serious
There were stained floors, walls, and ceilings observed throughout the facility; there were holes in the ceiling; leaky pipe were running from the water inlet line to a coffee machine; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the coffee prep area; there was no three-compartment sink in the food facility; alterations or construction began prior to plan submission and approval; a person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; the paper towel dispenser was empty at the handwash sink in the coffee prep area; a three gallon hot water heater tank not the required 40 gallon tank was present in warewashing area; bare wood crates and cardboard boxes observed used for food storage at time of inspection.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan 10.
2600 Brown St.
27 violations, 14 serious
Mouse droppings were found throughout the facility including on the surge protector in the food prep area and shelving throughout the food prep and storage areas; eggs were separated and repacked into sets of two, the food facility may not rework, repack or transfer shell eggs from their original cartons or containers; the food facility person in charge was not able to provide documentation that kimchi products are from an approved source; packaged kimchi, frozen raw chicken, frozen raw shrimp, pre-cooked frozen foods including chicken, deli meat, and sausages, candies, fruit cups, and other snacks were not properly labeled with the name of the product, ingredient statement, net weight, and distributed by statement; the door tracks, interior, and exterior surfaces of the deli display case, prep unit, and walk-in cooler were not clean; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being disassembled, washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; tongs for rolls in the retail area were not protected from contamination; newspaper was lining the containers where are apples stored; cardboard boxes and lining were used in the retail area for storing onions and potatoes and on shelving.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 9.
1601 Washington Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
The person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 9.
615 Chestnut St.
6 violations, 2 serious
Mouse droppings were found in the food storage, food preparation area, on a mouse trap next to food, and in the dining area; temperature measuring devices were not available or readily accessible at the cold holding unit; the handwash sink in the back kitchen area was blocked by a soda syrup bag and was not accessible at all times for employee use; overhead vents in the walk-in freezer and the bathroom had static dust; the person in charge was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; lighting in the back of the dining area near the restrooms was not adequate.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 8.
1800 Spring Garden St.
25 violations, 8 serious
A dead mouse was on a glue board under the warewashing sink; there were mouse droppings and other debris on shelving and inside cabinets throughout the storage and food prep areas; raw shrimp was in the sanitize basin of the warewashing sink rather than the designated food prep sink; ribs and egg rolls, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigeration units, were not date marked; boxes of raw meat, broccoli, sauces, bags of onions, and other vegetables were stored directly on the floor and not elevated at least six inches above the floor in the food prep/warewashing, walk-in, and storage areas; open containers of sauce and raw broccoli were observed in the walk-in refrigerator beneath containers of raw meat; microwave cavities had grease debris on the surfaces; there was mold on blocks of wood in the food prep area; the meat grinder had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 8.
1234 Locust Ave.
12 violations, 4 serious
Fresh mouse feces was found on the floor in the food prep area; there were fruit flies in the food prep area; a certified person or food safety certificate was not present; the handwashing and warewashing sinks were soiled; debris and standing water were found in the interior of the refrigerator in the food prep area; a soiled cutting board was on the storage shelf in the food prep area; food debris was found in containers holding plastic utensils; there was black residue, slime and build-up on the interior of the ice machine bin at the back, in the tray housing the components and on components; there were unnecessary items in the food prep area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 7.
30 N 60th St.
16 violations, 6 serious
Expired baby cereal was found on the retail area shelving; expired milk was found in the retail area refrigeration unit; rodent droppings were found in the rear storage area flooring and on flooring behind refrigeration units and on shelving in the retail area; there was no barrier provided to prevent unauthorized persons from accessing the food prep area; opened commercially processed ready-to-eat deli meats and cheese, located in the display case, were not marked with the date it was opened; a soiled electric skillet was found in the utility sink and not the three basin warewashing sink; Raid Ant spray not labeled by the manufacturer for food facility usage, was in the warewashing area; chemicals were stored above pet food in the retail area; the cold hold unit was not functioning; ice accumulation was found on chest freezer in the retail area; broken floor tiles were found in the toilet room area; the deli display case door glass was cracked.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 7.
1631 Wallace St.
15 violations, 3 serious
Raw eggs, bacon, sausage, Scrapple were prepared on a griddle without an exhaust hood; the owner’s dog was present in the rear dining area; molded blueberries were in the prep unit; the facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash produce; the temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures of equipment was not available or readily accessible in dairy and beverage refrigerators in the customer area; the food manager/food safety certified person was not present; prepackaged cookies and muffins were not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts; a backflow prevention devices was not installed on the espresso machine and coffee machine water lines.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 7.
Non Permanent Location
3 violations, 3 serious
A food certified person was not present; hands were not washed prior to food prep; Cambro hot water container laying on floor and not setup; there was no approved portable permanent vendor hand sink provided.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 5.
200 S 9th St.
6 violations; 4 serious
Bags of bread were found on the floor that was lined with dirty cardboard; the handwash sink drain was plugged up and the handwash sink had containers of cut tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and other foods and was not accessible at all times for handwashing; food was not stored at least six inches above the floor; tomatoes, eggs and rice were not held at proper temperatures; the person in charge was not present; floors were lined with dirty cardboard and were not easily cleaned.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 4.
1551 Washington Ave.
8 violations, 4 serious
There was a fruit fly infestation on donuts, on walls in food preparation areas and on the wall outside of the toilet rooms; milk was not held at a proper temperature; a funnel that was on the ground was placed back on the shelf without prior cleaning by the person in charge; there was a plunger, fly swatter and a container of bleach in the handwash sink; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash; employee jackets and other personal items were stored with retail food.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan 4.
1801 W Venango St.
19 violations, 7 serious
There was expired milk in the display case; fresh and old mouse droppings were found throughout the facility; dirt and food debris were on the floor; the mop sink observed not in good repair and missing one leg at time of inspection; the food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that pretzels are from an approved source; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and was not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; chemicals were stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and/or single service articles in the food prep area; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the deli display case, was not date marked; personal items were stored on top of food in food storage area and in food prep area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan 4.
5520 Whitaker Ave.
23 violations, 4 serious
Roach feces was on electrical outlets covers and on a electrical conduit next to the cold hold unit in the main kitchen; live and dead roaches were found in the main kitchen and the kitchen on the west side of the building, on the floor and wall surfaces behind and under the ice machine in the main kitchen; live roaches were found in a gap between the exhaust hood and adjoining wall and in door hinges in the kitchen on the west side of the facility; there were mouse droppings at the beverage preparation area in the room where two ovens are located; fruit flies were in both two kitchens; the garbage grinder in the main kitchen was not operable; a domestic toaster oven was found in the front preparation area; a walk-in cooler and a display case could not hold food at proper temperature; there was no soap and paper towels at the handwash sinks in the two restrooms; cooking oil was stored on storage room floor; food in the walk-in freezer was not stored six inches off the floor; the certified person did not have a city issued food safety certificate.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan 3.
5800 Haverford Ave.
20 violations, 7 serious
There was expired baby juice on retail area shelving; the bacon in the deli-case was not covered or re-wrapped after use; there was uncovered steak meat in the chest freezer; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; commercially processed ready-to-eat deli meats, located in the display case, were not marked with the date they were opened; the food safety certified person was not present; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the rear prep area; the handwash sinks in the rear prep and toilet room areas did not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; cutting boards had deep scratches and scoring that did not allowing for effective cleaning and sanitizing; there was ice accumulation on the chest freezer in the retail area and the chest freezer and reach-in freezer in the food prep area; the refrigeration unit condensation lines was draining onto the basement floor.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan. 3.
1025 Arch St.
23 violations, 11 serious
A roach egg casing was found on the counter under the coffee urn in the kitchen area; a live roach was crawling on the interior surface of the food prep sink and another on the floor under the food prep sink in the kitchen area; dead roaches are observed on the counter behind the large coffee urn; mouse droppings were found under the counter in the front sushi prep area and a long the perimeter of the kitchen floor; there was grease accumulation around the fryer in the prep area; the interior surface of the rice cooker in the front sushi prep area, the floor mixer and 3-basin sink, were not clean to sight and touch; food debris was found on several clean plates on the lower shelves in the kitchen area; raw eggs, a container of peas, several containers of beef, several containers of chicken, container of cooked chicken and container of cooked pork were not held at a proper temperature; a bottle of pink soap was stored on the lower shelf with uncovered spices/seasoning in the kitchen area near cooking equipment; black particles were found on the interior surface of two separate ice bins in the KTV bar area; an uncontained bait block of rodenticide was in the basement stairwell area; the establishment was using crates for elevation; a domestic mini refrigerator was in the sushi bar area.
Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment was been a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately. The establishment could not operate for a minimum of 48 hours. Inspected Jan 3.
5643 Spruce St.
1 violations, 1 serious
The food facility operator shall be the Person in Charge or shall designate a Person in Charge and shall ensure that a Person in Charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 3.
1600 S Columbus Blvd. Spc 9 and 10
26 violations, 8 serious
A fly strip was hanging above a food prep table in the rear food preparation area; the restroom floors were not clean due to black residue and sticky substance; the soiled water in mop bucket was not discarded; repackaged deli meats and cheeses, located in the cold hold unit, were not marked with a use by date; eggs were held at room temperature in the food prep area; the slicer had an accumulation of food residue on the food contact surfaces and is not being washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours; there were uncovered foods in the reach-in freezer; there was debris in the interior surfaces of cabinets at the beverage dispensing station; paper towel dispensers at the handwash sinks in the food preparation, beverage station and restroom areas were empty; soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food preparation and beverage station areas.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan 2.
6425 Torresdale Ave.
13 violations, 2 serious
There was visible physical evidence of rodent activity in the Infant Room, rear stairwell, and Activity Room next to the food prep area; handwash sinks in the restrooms on the 1st and 2nd floor were not adequately sealed to the wall; the person in charge did not have access to the basement to observe the hot water heater, water meter and backflow prevention device; the food safety certified person was not present at the food facility during all hours of operation; there was static dust on the back of the microwave; The trash cans in the side area were uncovered; the light above the handsink in the upstairs bathroom was not working.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 2.
2545 Brown St.
23 violations, 8 serious
Cooked beef, pork, and chicken were prepared in a private home that was not approved by the Department; the facility lacked an indirectly plumbed food prep sink to properly wash produce; interior surfaces of the ice machine were soiled; mouse droppings were found on shelving in the basement storage area and on the floors under shelving in the basement storage area; loose rodent bait packets were found under shelving in the basement storage area, and not stored in tamper resistant boxes; the food safety certified person was not present during the inspection; food employees were donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash and did not follow proper handwash procedures; items unnecessary to the facility’s operations were cluttered in the basement storage area and presented a potential harborage area; warewash sinks did not have basins large enough to accommodate the largest piece of equipment needing manual cleaning; cutting boards and food storage containers; alteration or construction began prior to plan submission and approval.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 2.
6100 Locust St.
8 violations, 4 serious
Tuna salad was expired; bacon and hot dogs located in the right hand corner of deli case were not held at a proper temperature; the person in charge did not have food safety certificate; potentially hazardous opened commercially processed deli meat and cheese, located in the deli case, and held more than 48 hours, was not marked with the date it was opened; food employees were not wearing or wearing ineffective hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard restraints; onions and potatoes were stored in wooden box in front deli case in retail area.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan 2.
1660 N 57th St.
15 violations, 2 serious
Rodent droppings were found throughout the facility, on shelving in the retail, rear storage areas and on flooring in the rear storage area; potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food, prepared in the food facility, located in the deli display case, was not date marked; the food safety certified person was not present during the inspection; single use plastic spoon was stored in stagnant water and was being reused for further beverage preparation; there was debris accumulation along door tracks of refrigeration units in the retail area; the ceiling in the retail area was damaged; the walls and ceiling in the toilet room area was damaged.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan. 2.
1601 Washington Ave.
1 violation, 1 serious
The person in charge was not present during the time the inspection started.
Due to conditions observed during the inspection, the establishment agreed to discontinue food operations and voluntarily close until it is approved by the Department to resume operations. Inspected Jan 2.