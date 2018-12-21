Each year, an average of 300 people die in alcohol-related car crashes during the week between Christmas and New Year’s in the U.S. Many underestimate the effects of alcohol, specifically on our driving skills. However, as little as a single drink can start to have negative effects. How much is too much when it comes to drinking and driving? It’s a DUI for a non-commercial driver above the age of 21 when one’s blood alcohol content (BAC) is 0.08 percent or greater in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to law enforcement. For a female weighing 120 pounds that could mean two drinks; while it could be three drinks for a male. (One drink = 1.5 ounces of hard liquor, 12 ounces of beer, or five ounces of wine).