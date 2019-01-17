Neurostimulation is a hot research topic, and the field shows considerable promise, but 39 researchers signed an open letter to the DIY tDCS community in Annals of Neurology in 2016 outlining their concerns about doing at-home brain stimulation outside of scientific research. While the most obvious safety concern of the devices is occasional burns to the skin, the letter pointed out that researchers do not yet know enough about the long-term and unexpected results of brain stimulation. Because many parts of the brain work in concert, electrical stimulation directed at one part affects more of the brain than many users realize. Different people are affected in different, sometimes contradictory, ways. While the stimulation may cause one part of the brain to work more efficiently, another may work more slowly. It is not yet known how long both the positive and negative effects of stimulation last. "We just don't know what the long-term effects of brain stimulation are," said Wexler, who did not sign the letter.