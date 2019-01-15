Many factors can lead a child to have a pathological degree of anxiety. Anxiety disorders tend to run in families, and a parent of an affected child may also be overly anxious. Stressful life events like losing a loved one, starting a new school, or bullying can often be triggers. For a child with anxiety, having a parent that reacts by being too controlling and overprotective can lead a child to be more dependent on their parent in stressful situations such that they do not develop coping skills themselves. Anxious children sometimes model their behavior after anxious parents and use the same problematic coping strategies they have seen their parents use.