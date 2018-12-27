The patients, who had an average age of 80 and mostly identified themselves as white, received scores on their functioning in four cognitive domains: memory, executive functioning, language and visuospatial. Most, Mukherjee said, were impaired to some degree on all fronts, but some showed more marked problems in a particular area. Patients in the biggest group, 39 percent of the total, were about equally impaired in all domains. Twenty-seven percent were considerably more impaired in memory. The percentages were smaller for the other groups: 13 percent for those whose language scores were exceptionally bad, 12 percent for especially poor visuospatial functioning and only 3 percent for particularly low scores in executive function or decision-making ability. Six percent of the patients had significantly poorer function in two domains.