The next day, I considered the progress I had made so far. Each exercise I did had started at the first or second level of difficulty and went from there, gradually rebuilding my skills. This process worked. I just needed to adapt it to my playing. So I tried again. I chose a slow movement of a sonata I had performed often, stumbled, slowed down even more, and persevered. Not good, but better than the previous day. By the third day, my fingers started to pay attention to each other, and my hands rediscovered their way around the keyboard.