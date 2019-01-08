Unlike adults, for whom obesity is defined as a body mass index (BMI) over 30, teens’ BMIs are compared with others of their age and sex. Overweight means a teen is in the 85th to under the 95th percentile of BMI; obesity means being at the 95th percentile or up to under 120 percent of the 95th percentile. Severe obesity is at or over 120 percent of the 95th percentile of BMI. For example, a 16-year-old girl who is 5-foot-4 and weighs 180 pounds would be considered obese. The same girl at 210 pounds would be considered severely obese. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an online calculator to determine individual children’s weight categories.