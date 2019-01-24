But citrus is more than just oranges, Finazzo said. There are Meyer lemons, a lower-acid fruit perfect for desserts, lemonades, or cocktails. There’s citron, a thick-rind lemon used for baking, from which many other strains of lemons have been developed. Cara Cara oranges are pinkish on the inside, with notes almost like grapefruit. Satsuma oranges, which are seedless with loose skin that’s easy to peel, are similar to mandarins. He has pink or “Eureka" lemons, which can be used in marmalades or baked goods. Finazzo also carries sour oranges, blood oranges and kumquats, which are almost like mini oranges with an edible peel.