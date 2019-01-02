The Goat's Beard, 103 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, and 4201 Main St., Manayunk
First, some trivia: These cozy bar-restaurants (Manayunk opened in 2013, Wayne in 2016) are named not after a barnyard animal but the native Pennsylvania plant (Aruncus dioicus), and managing partner Sean Coyle grew up in the biz, as parents Richard and Irene Coyle owned Binni & Flynn’s, which had a multi-decade run in Wayne’s Gateway Shopping Center.
Particularly in Wayne, where it helps anchor North Wayne Avenue’s restaurant row, the Goat’s Beard hits multiple constituencies, such as happy hour, families (kids eat free over the early dinnertime Sunday-Tuesday), whiskey-seekers, locavores, gluten-freers, and the late-night crowd that doesn’t mind live music. Joel Romano’s menus are built for all, as well — burger, steak mac and cheese, vegetable paella, fish and chips, meat loaf, big salads,
One particular shareable: the addictive TGB nuggets, which are lightly battered bites of Lancaster County chicken splashed with lime and sriracha and topped with blue cheese.
Manayunk is open for lunch Thursday and Friday, brunch on weekends, and dinner daily. Wayne runs from 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. daily.