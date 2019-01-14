ZHG also operates Zavino restaurants in Washington Square West and University City area and locations of the posher Tredici in Philadelphia, Bryn Mawr, and Washington, D.C. Among ZHG’s other 2019 openings are Enza, an Italian restaurant in Wyndmoor; a Zavino in Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Mo.; and a Tredici in Downingtown. Dodge also is consulting on Zagafen by Zavino in Bala Cynwyd.