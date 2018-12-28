Danlu, the high-style Asian restaurant that lasted six months in 2017 at 3601 Market St. in University City, is being retooled as a California-inspired Italian restaurant under the same ownership.
The Common is due to open in mid-January under chef-owner Patrick Feury and his partners, who also own Nectar in Berwyn.
They’ve brought in chef Lucio Palazzo, returning professionally to his native Italy. Palazzo’s long resume includes the former Washington Square and James, before he worked in the Cook N Solo orbit at Zahav and Percy Street. He dove into Mexican cuisine with Xochitl, then owned by Cook N Solo and then then joined Brian Sirhal and Tim Spinner at La Calaca Feliz and Taqueria Feliz.
Redecoration includes changing the artwork and adding communal seating, plants, and ceiling fans for an overall lighter look, Feury said.
Palazzo said The Common’s menu will be vegetable-forward, with house-made pastas. Breads will be brought down from Brooklyn’s Bien Cuit bakery, which will custom-bake a bun for the double-patty burger.
It will open first for dinner, and then add lunch.