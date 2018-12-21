Realizing that owning a bar-restaurant is not a part-time occupation, real estate developer Ori Feibush has struck a deal to sell Sidecar Bar & Grille, the long-running drop-in at 22nd and Christian Streets in Graduate Hospital.
Sidecar will remain open, as is, until the sale is final Jan. 15.
The name and neighborhood-friendly approach will remain.
Buyer Vincent Fiorella, part of the Fiorella Sausage family from the Italian Market, intends to reopen Sidecar about Feb. 1, after a few cosmetic changes. Fiorella is getting advice from Phil Narducci of the nearby Chick’s on Washington Avenue.
Feibush — who bought Sidecar two years ago from Adam Ritter, who founded it way back in 2005 —notified staff yesterday to ensure a smooth transition.
“I’m not an owner-operator,” Feibush told me. “This is not a business for a passive owner. It requires a lot of effort, and as good a steward as I’d like to be, it requires someone eager to give it the attention it deserves.”