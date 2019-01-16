Like universities nationwide, St. Joe’s in recent years has had to contend with declining enrollment, and many students who attend the Haub Business School may do so with the goal of selling stocks, not sandwiches. But as administrators look at how to recruit more students to the food marketing program, they are doubling down on one of its strongest selling points: Most graduates leave with job offers from industry giants like Hormel, Walmart, and General Mills, doing everything from retail to sales, market research, or brand management. Some have even been hired by pharmaceutical companies to work on healthy-eating initiatives.